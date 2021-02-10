Police was 'swift, impartial, fair' in dealing with riots: MHA to LS

New Delhi: The Delhi Police had acted "swiftly, impartially and fairly" while dealing with the communal riots that broke out in north-east Delhi last year over the widespread anti-CAA protests in the city, Lok Sabha was informed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.



The written answer by the Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy also said that proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by the Delhi Police to control the

situation.

The response came to questions raised by Bihar Congress MP Mohammed Jawed over what action had been taken against the Delhi Police for its conduct before, during and after the riots. The questions also referenced the video of four critically injured Muslim youth lying on the road as the officials of the Delhi Police stood by and forced them to sing Vande Mataram. Jawed had also asked what action the Government was going to take against such officers who were "silently observing the violence instead of intervening to stop it during the riots".

"During the northeast Delhi riots, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner. Proportionate and appropriate actions were taken by Delhi Police to control the situation," Reddy said replying to the written question.

"Sincere, dedicated and incessant efforts made by Delhi Police brought the riotous situation to normalcy within a short span of time and also prevented the riots from spreading across to other areas of Delhi and NCR," he added.

Reddy said the police used appropriate force to control the crowd and disperse it and necessary legal and preventive actions were taken by Delhi Police on all complaints and calls received, as per law and procedures.

Significantly, while the Delhi Police have said they are probing the role of officials seen in the particular video of the four youth, one of whom succumbed to his injuries later, it had recently told the Delhi High Court that it was still trying to ascertain the identities of the officials involved in the incident.