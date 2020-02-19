Police Uncle unique initiative by Delhi Police: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday visited and inspected the child-friendly room at Kalkaji police station. The MoS (Home) interacted with school children and appreciated South-East District police for their efforts for showcasing to children a new friendly face of the police through their unique initiative "Police Uncle".



Speaking on the occasion, G Kishan Reddy said that the "Police Uncle" initiative is a unique initiative by Delhi Police for its community outreach efforts and applauded the efforts of Delhi Police officers. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, RS Krishnia Special CP (Law and Order, South), Devesh Srivastava, Joint CP (Southern Range) and other senior police officers were present during the occasion.

Amulya Patnaik addressed the children and said, "Police uncle is your friend and they shouldn't hesitate to ask any help from police uncle." He also said that 'Police Uncle' had succeeded in the transformation of police image from fear-inducing force to that of caring and loving in the minds of the children.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that for the entertainment of the children visiting Police Station along with parents and school students visiting the police station on educational tours, various toys have been placed at Child-Friendly Room.

In another event, as part of 'Delhi Police Week' celebrations, Delhi Traffic Police organised an 'on-the-spot' painting competition and commemorative function of the road safety club at India Gate. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was the chief guest, emphasised on the importance of inculcating correct road user behaviour in the minds of youngsters so that by the time they grow up they imbibe good road safety values. Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hassan and Special CP (Law and Order South) RS Krishnia were the guests of honours on the occasion.