Police try to keep the peace with 'aman' panel meetings

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday tried to keep the peace in North-West Delhi's Jahangirpuri area and other areas a day after communal clashes broke out in the Capital. The clashes took place when a reportedly violent procession for Hanuman Jayanti was passing by a mosque in the area and an argument turned violent.



The Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of local peace committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain calm, officials said but the police too struggled as they were interrupted by a local BJP leader and their supporters.

Adarsh Nagar BJP councilor Garima Gupta claimed she tried to raise the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the area during the meeting, but was not allowed to do so.

"We were asked to participate in the meeting by the police. I said that the problem was due to Bangladeshis living illegally in the area and they also kept weapons. But the police officer in the meeting claimed that I was diverting the issue at hand," she said.

What is the purpose of calling such a meeting where

"real issue" cannot be raised, Gupta asked.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, the police said, adding in the FIR that both sides involved in the clash indulged in stone-pelting.

According to the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, all locals were assured of a fair and professional investigation during the aman committee meeting, and members were told to keep in touch with the police.

Rangnani added that members of the 'aman' committees were also urged to counter any rumour, misinformation

and asked to be vigilant towards the activities of mischievous

or anti-social elements.

But even as the Delhi Police said that they had arrested 20 people and apprehended two juveniles, videos emerged of seemingly minor boys part of the Hanuman Jayanti procession — carrying pistols and brandishing swords.

Amidst this, the National Commission for the protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking an FIR against those who involved children in the violence on Saturday.

In a letter to the Delhi police commissioner, the NCPCR said many children can be seen pelting stones and also seen as part of the mob that started the violence.

The Commission noted that use of children is a crime under the Juvenile Justice Act and sought an FIR against persons who are found to be in violation of the Act.

"An action taken report should be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter," it said.