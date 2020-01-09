Police told about 'masked mob' at 3 pm, entered campus after 7:45 pm

New Delhi: Despite receiving information about a "masked mob" running amok inside the JNU campus at 3 pm on Sunday, the Delhi Police entered the campus with additional force only after 7:45 pm when the administration

had formally requested them to come in and maintain law and order.

According to messages sent to three senior police officials of the Delhi Police, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh had sent WhatsApp messages to the Vasant Kunj SHO, Rituraj; Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Mohan and Inspector Sanjeev Mandal about a group of "students" beating up students and faculty with sticks, iron rods and other deadly weapons.

The message to the three police officials said that students had gathered at the Administrative Block, "near the statue", which is within 100 metres and "beating up students of the University". "We request you to urgently take immediate action to remove these students and take immediate action for violating Hon'ble High Court Order of Delhi High Court," the message ended, with a sign off from Ghosh.