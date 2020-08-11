Police to HC: No objection to quashing separate FIRs against TJ foreigners

new delhi: The police informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has no objection to the quashing of the separate FIRs against various foreigners, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event here and allegedly indulged in missionary activities in violation of visa norms and breached anti-COVID-19 guidelines.



The submissions were made before Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani who was hearing a batch of petitions by the foreign nationals seeking quashing of FIRs against them.

Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra said that without going into the merits of the cases, he has instructions to say that as these foreigners have already pleaded guilty in the first FIR, they do not want to pursue it further.

He said if they are asked to go back to the trial court, it will enhance the burden and the high court can quash the FIRs here only.

However, the judge said he was of the opinion that the petitioners should go back to the trial court as the magistrates, by whom the matters were heard, were doing their jobs efficiently and there was no need for the high court to

intervene.