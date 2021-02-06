Police suspect some local vendors behind murder of ex-MP CM's cousin, his wife

Noida: Noida Police is yet to achieve a breakthrough in connection with the murder of an elderly couple who were found dead inside their house in Alpha-II sector of Greater noida, although the investigators have claimed to get some essential leads into the case.



The Beta-II police station, where the case has been registered against unidentified persons, has formed four special teams to trace the criminals while CCTV footage from nearly six cameras installed in the vicinity have been taken up by police while some of the accused have been identified, police said.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that the prime suspects behind the murder case could be those who owed money to deceased Narendra Nath. "Initial findings showed that Narendra often met people who worked in the neighbourhood, like local vendors, electricians and masons and they would sit in the basement and have drinks. On the night of crime, some people were invited to the house and all of them had drinks with Narendra, against which his wife had also expressed displeasure," the officer said while adding that police suspect involvement of some local vendors or money borrowers behind the crime.

The officer further said that police had detained a few suspects for questioning and will make a breakthrough soon. "Some people from the locality and nearby areas have been detained by police on suspicion of their involvement in the case. Neighbours are being questioned to identify those who often visited the house," the officer added.

The deceased identified as Narendra Nath (70) was tied up and battered with a blunt object, and then strangled while his wife Suman Nath (65) was beaten and then shot in the chest.

Narendra Nath was cousin brother of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath.