Police summons Cong MLA Asif Mohammed, two others in connection with Jamia violence

NEW DELHI: Supporters of Asif Mohammad Khan gheraoed the Jamia Nagar Police Station after the former Congress legislator was asked to join the probe in connection with cases of violence and vandalism during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in Delhi's Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony last month.



Jamia Millia Islamia student Chandan Kumar, who is also a member of All India Students' Union (AISA), and local politician Ashu Khan were also called by Crime branch for questioning at the Chanakyapuri branch in New

Delhi.

The three were named in the FIR registered at the Jamia Nagar police station regarding the violent protest. The supporters of Asif Mohmmad Khan then gathered at Jamia Nagar police station and raised slogans against the

police.

They only pacified after Asif came back after the questioning.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia here last month. The accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Furkan, a resident of Jamia, to judicial custody till January 27 after the Delhi police did not seek his custody.

The police said the accused was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container.

On December 15, protests in the area against the amended citizenship Act turned violent. Four DTC buses, some private vehicles were damaged. Students then said that Delhi Police had entered the university campus and attacked the students.