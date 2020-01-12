Police summon Komal Sharma

New Delhi: The creation of the "Unity against Left" WhatsApp group during the day of the JNU attacks indicate that the attack was pre-planned on January 5, according to police. Police have asked three more people including an ABVP activist to join the probe after they were identified as suspects in the case. Further, all the nine suspects including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh have been asked to join police probe from Monday.



Police sources told Millennium Post that in the violence, WhatsApp groups were used which suggest that there was some element of common intention between group members. Sources added that police staff have also collected stones from the campus area which were used for violence on the day of the incident.

Further, the senior police official claimed that police have identified three more people named Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and Komal Sharma as suspects in the case. The Delhi Police officer said that once they are questioned, their political affiliation will be cleared. Sharma is an ABVP activist and a student of Delhi University's Daulat Ram College.

A video of the incident went viral. It was seen that a masked man with a sledgehammer and a girl in a checked shirt with a stick in hand, her face covered with a blue scarf and standing with a section of the mob. A large number of photos and videos on social media have compared the photo of the masked girl with that of Komal Sharma claiming that it was her wielding a stick inside Sabarmati hostel. According to the investigators, they will probe her role in the attacks.

On the other hand, both Awasthi and Shah had confessed to leading and mobilising the violent attack on students inside Sabarmati hostel in a sting operation by an English news channel showing both of them claiming to be ABVP activists. Awasthi has since then claimed that he is not associated with ABVP in any way. However, photographs tweeted by ABVP's official page from an ABVP protest against the fee hike show Awasthi with a flag in his hand. However, ABVP has said that neither of them are the office bearers or Karyakartas of the organisation.