Police suggest cloud-based storage for CCTVs; enhance vigil on cabs

new delhi: A string of ATM robberies or cases where entire ATMs have been uprooted later, the Delhi Police has now learnt that these criminals rely on some form of a taxi or private-hire cab that they steal in advance to make their getaway as they say cops usually do not do rigorous checks on such vehicles at night. In fact, while CCTV footage has been crucial for nabbing ATM robbers, many cases have also seen the robbers make away with the CCTV camera and the DVR that stores the footage.



As a result, the Delhi Police has now issued an advisory to enhance checking of cabs and taxis, according to which officers have been asked to thoroughly check taxis in which three to four youths or middle-aged men are seen travelling. Moreover, the advisory, issued earlier this month said, "Banks be persuaded to deploy security guards preferably armed at these ATMs especially in the night. CCTV system in such ATMs should be cloud-based since the physical VR is invariably carried away and destroyed by the ATM robbers."

The Delhi Police have also held meetings with bank officials in the past over the high number of ATMs in the city that are left unguarded. Millennium Post had first reported that there are over 2,300 ATMs in the city that have no security guards.

The most important point which came up during the interrogation of these criminals was the gang members move in a taxi they have kept specifically for this purpose. They disclosed that police usually do not check taxis very thoroughly at night. After uprooting the targeted ATM, they make sure that CCTV camera and DVR, if any, are not left behind, the advisory, accessed by Millennium Post read.

A Joint CP rank officer who wrote the advisory told other officers that district police officials need to liaise with bank authorities to undertake preventive measures in respect of ATMs.

According to Delhi Police, banks should install more ATMs in brick, concrete walls instead of standalone machines. The character and antecedents of staff deployed in refilling and maintaining ATMs should be verified on a regular basis and "GPS devices with battery backup should be fitted inside ATMs to track the real-time location of stolen or uprooted ATMs," one official said.

According to the Joint CP, district DCPs should ensure regular coverage of ATMs located in lonely spots through motorcycle and PCR patrols. The advisory also noted that a recent string of ATM uprootings where trucks, pick-up vans were used, had been swiftly solved by the police with multiple

arrests.