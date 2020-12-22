Police suggest alternate routes as stalemate over farm laws continues

New delhi/Noida: Amid stalemate over farm laws, borders remained closed on Tuesday with Traffic Police alerting commuters about the closure of certain roads and alternative routes.



As per police, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed. Commuters were asked to take alternate routes through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders."Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Commuters were asked to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44," police said.

According to the official, Ghazipur border has also been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for the onward journey through Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra and DND borders.

"The Chilla border is closed for traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi due to the protest. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi through Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara and Bhopra borders," traffic police said. Those travelling to Haryana can go through the Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan-Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at various borders of Delhi for almost four weeks now as formal talks between the government and representatives of farmers' unions remained deadlocked with protesting peasants refusing to accept anything less than a repeal of the three newly enacted laws. Meanwhile, security remained heightened in bordering areas. According to police, no untoward incident were reported and they are keeping tabs on movements.

Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles queued up on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday due to a demonstration by a group of farmers who came out on the road in support of the new agri laws, officials said.

The protestors, mainly residents of Jewar and Dadri in Greater Noida, were allegedly stopped by police at Mahamaya Flyover, the officials said.

"Normal traffic movement has resumed at the stretch near Mahamaya Flyover after a brief disruption, a Noida Traffic Police official said.

However, one carriageway (Noida to Delhi) remained closed at Chilla border where scores of members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) are camping since December 1 in protest against the three new farm laws.

"The other carriageway (Delhi to Noida) at Chilla is open. Commuters may take the DND or the Kalindi Kunj routes if travelling between Noida and Delhi to avoid inconvenience, the official said.

Meanwhile, BKU (Lok Shakti) members stayed put at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, their protest site against the new laws since December 2.