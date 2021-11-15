Police stop Namaz in Noida park after Twitter 'plaint'

New Delhi: After months-long tensions in Gurugram over public Namaz being offered at spots designated for the purpose, a public gathering of local Muslims was prevented from praying in a Noida park this Friday by police, who responded to a tweet, complaining about it.



According to reports, the prayer was being held in a Noida Authority park in Sector 65. The police said that they had acted on the complaint. They said that they visited the spot and found local Muslims, who worked at nearby factories had gathered for prayers there.

While prayers were earlier allowed here, they were stopped after Covid and now people have started to return. The police added that they spoke to the locals and said praying was not allowed here, following which they were assured by the locals that they would not do so anymore.