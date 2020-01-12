Police showed same photos tweeted by ABVP officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's investigation into the JNU attacks, which has faced flak since the Press conference announcing JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh as a suspect, has come under fire once again for using pictures to identify the left students, which are identical to photos and videos posted by ABVP office-bearers days before the presser.



The photos that police released on Friday to identify students belonging to left organisations were indistinguishable from photos posted by ABVP's National Organising Secretary, Ashish Chauhan and one photo posted by Anima Sonkar, ABVP's Delhi Joint Secretary, including the marking and text in them.

In fact, the photos of Pankaj Mishra, Chunchun Kumar and Vaskar V Mech released by Delhi Police were all posted by Chauhan on his Twitter account in the days before the police presser. The text box that appears in Chauhan's photo of Vaskar was cropped out in the police version but the circle marking Vaskar and the bottom end of an arrow is clearly identical.

On the other hand, Sonkar had tweeted a photo of JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, alleging that she had led the attacks and an identical photo was released by police to identify her as a suspect.

The two photos are virtually impossible to differentiate with the same text box containing the same text in the same font and colour.

As for Dolan Samanta, the AISA activist's identification was also seemingly based on a video tweeted by Chauhan earlier, from where the picture seems to be a still image.