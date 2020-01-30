Police should be polite, professional in handling poll matters: Police Chief

New Delhi: "Delhi Police should be polite and professional in handling all election-related matters," the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik told officers during a meeting held this month.



The top cop has asked its officers to conduct surprise checkings of the staff deployed for election duty.

The top cop, during the meeting, said, "SHOs should be directed to adequately brief the police station staff that their conduct and behaviour must be polite while dealing with election-related issues."

The meeting was attended by the top brass of Delhi Police. He directed officers that district DCPs, in consultation with the concerned Joint CPs (ranges), should plan and deploy the outside force for patrolling and area domination in vulnerable areas.

"Senior formations should also be tasked to check deployment by surprise. It should be ensured that prompt and appropriate action is taken on all election-related calls," the top cop said.

DCPs, particularly those having bordering areas, were directed to ensure that proper watch and vigil should be mounted in their respective entry points.

"Special Branch should also conduct surprise checkings and send their reports to the concerned district DCP," CP said.

Joint CPs (ranges) were told that they along with district DCPs should personally visit the counting centres of their areas so as to plan and implement adequate security arrangements at counting centres on the day of counting.

On January 11, the Delhi Police Commissioner had interacted with senior officers, ACPs and SHOs.

During the interaction, he had told officers that SHOs should be directed to plan on a day to day basis so as to ensure that adequate staff with firearms are deployed at the venues of meetings and routes of processions taken by various political parties.

"Proactive supervision of police station staff should be ensured through SHOs and a system of fixing accountability should be kept in place Joint CPs (Ranges) and district DCPs," he added.