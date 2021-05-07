Police seize 425 Remdesivir injections from Apr 13 to May 3: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: As many as 425 Remdesivir injections have been seized by the Delhi Police as part of its various search and seize operations across the capital from April 13 till May 3, the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court on Friday which was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to the mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.



Moreover, a total of 98 persons have been arrested so far in connection with hoarding medical items like oxygen concentrators, cylinders, among others, and in cheating cases.

A list of documents filed before a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, accessed by Millennium Post, showed that after Remdesivir injections, which constituted the highest seized item by police,

a total of 225 oxygen concentrators were seized across various districts. Similarly, 220 oxygen cylinders were seized by police as part of its various special operations.

Pulse oximeters too was among the top medical items seized by police with 213 of them being held in search operations till May 3.

With regard to the total number of cases pertaining to hoarding, black-marketing and cheating of these medical items, as many as 113 cases were registered till date, of which 61 pertained to cheating and 52 were cases of black-marketing/hoarding, the data further showed.

In the total number of cases, West Zone saw the most number of cases being registered pertaining to such black-marketing and cheating, tallying to 44. The zone also had the most number of persons arrested to the tune of 41.

Similarly, the South Zone saw a total of 36 cases being registered while the Central Zone saw 20 such cases. The Crime Branch is handling 12 cases while the Special Cell only has one case lodged with it.

The arrested persons under such cases are mostly booked under sections of Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, among other sections of IPC.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, advocate Sanjeev Sagar referred to a newspaper report pertaining to an oxygen concentrator racket being run in the city while police seizing as many as 419 oxygen cylinders, arguing: "The report contains many names. Let contempt notice be issued...a message should go". On this, Justice Sanghi remarked that contempt notice should be issued against all such persons who have been involved in such crimes.

The court said that such cases constituted violation of its earlier order taking strong note of black-marketing/hoarding of medical products.