Police saves woman from suicide attempt

New Delhi: The Delhi Police PCR unit on Sunday saved a lady from committing suicide in Bawana area.



In another case, a minor boy was reunited with his family in Rohini area. According to police, on Saturday at 11:23 am, the PCR mobile patrol van (MPV) staff received a PCR call that one lady attempted suicide at JJ colony in Bawana. A police team reached the spot. They found a lady lying on the ground unconscious and having ligature marks on her neck.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Sinha said that assessing the situation, the PCR MPV staff immediately guided one of the ladies present in the house to give CPR to the victim. On the way to the hospital, the victim was again given CPR repeatedly by the lady who accompanied the victim. She was admitted to hospital in Pooth Khurd.

In another case, the Delhi Police reunited a missing child with his parents in Rohini on Sunday. "We noticed one boy in distress who was wandering alone and also shivering in cold. The boy was differently-abled and could not tell anything about himself," said police. The staff noticed a mobile contact number written on his hand. The number was contacted and the boy was handed over to his sister.