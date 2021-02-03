Police rescue kidnapped man from Ghaziabad, four arrested in the case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has rescued a man kidnapped for Rs 5 lakh ransom and arrested his four captors, officials said on



Tuesday.

Sadik was kidnapped from Sabji Mandi in central Delhi's Daryaganj area on Sunday evening when he had gone there along with his

wife.

On the basis of a complaint filed by his wife, police swung into action and rescued Sadik from Ankur Vihar in Ghaziabad following electronic surveillance and screening of CCTV

footage.

His four captors — Farman (22), Arpit Sharma (23), Vijay Kumar (25) and Swapnil (26) — were arrested as well. The mastermind, named Honey, is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him, officials said.

According to the police, Sadik had filed a complaint against Honey in 2019 for allegedly trying to extort money from him. Honey planned the kidnapping in revenge, they said.

According to Sadik's wife, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh in phone calls to her and Sadik's

friend.

A senior police officer said the accused confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping. A car, four mobile phones, a pistol with two live cartridges, wireless set, uniform of civil defence and Rs 18,000 in cash were recovered from the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the officer said.