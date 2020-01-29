Police releases pictures of 70 people involved in Jamia violence
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday released photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia here last month, officials said.
The university had turned into a battlefield on December 15 last year when police entered the campus and used force against students following the violent protest.
According to police, two cases were registered in connection with the violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near the university campus.
One case was registered at Jamia Nagar police station under IPC sections for rioting, obstructing public
servant in discharge of public functions and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty while another case was registered at New Friends Colony police station under IPC sections for
rioting, arson, unlawful Assembly and damage to public property.
Both the cases are being investigated by the SIT of Crime Branch, police said, adding, the persons whose photos were released had actively participated in riots and any information about them would be suitably rewarded.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt issues fresh travel advisory, asks people to refrain...29 Jan 2020 6:38 PM GMT
BJP Min Anurag Thakur, MP Parvesh Verma ordered off...29 Jan 2020 6:37 PM GMT
JD(U) expels Kishor, Varma for 'anti-party' activities29 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
After 5 years of hard work, BJP calls me terrorist:29 Jan 2020 6:36 PM GMT
DHFL diverted Rs 12,773 cr to 79 shell cos via 1L...29 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT