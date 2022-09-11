Police probing building collapse incident in Delhi's Azad market

New Delhi: A day after five people got injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi's Azad market, police said the investigation is underway in connection with the incident.



A senior police officer said the investigation is underway to ascertain the role of the person behind the incident, following which necessary action will be taken. The fire department had received a call about the incident at 8.30 am on Friday.

A fire official said one fire tender is still at the spot as standby. The work of removing the debris from the area is still underway.

The injured have been identified as Congresh Yadav (31), Nitesh Yadav (29) and Amarjeet Yadav (21), all residents of Khagaria district in Bihar, and Azizur Rehman (44) and Jamil (45), both residents of Sheesh Mahal in Azad Market.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said no one was staying in the building which may have collapsed due to overloading.

The owner of the building has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jain, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, and the builder is Mohammad Muzaffir, a resident of Takiya Rajan Mohalla in Azad Market, he

had said.

A case under IPC sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) has been registered, he said.

An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official, who was present at the spot, had said, "The narrow lane has made the rescue operation difficult for the authorities. We cannot deploy big machines here as we do not have enough space."