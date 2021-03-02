Police personnel attacked on duty in series of incidents

New Delhi: In a series of attacks on police personnel who were on duty over the last few weeks, a policeman was shot in the stomach, a constable was attacked with bricks and a highway patrolling team was fired upon, following which arrests have been made in each incident.

In the first case, a constable was on February 25 shot in his stomach in the Bhalswa Dairy area. Police have arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile in the case. Both the accused were also injured in the encounter.

Constables Sandeep and Bhupender of Bhalswa Dairy police station were conducting checks at a police picket when they signalled three accused on a motorcycle with a defective number plate. While the suspects had stopped, one pillion rider fled, following which he fired at cops. "Constable Sandeep was shot in the stomach and presently he is stable," police said.

As for the second case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajeev Ranjan said on the intervening night of February 28 and March 1, they received secret information about the accused that they would come near Sector-30, Rohini. "During operation, the accused opened fire, which hit on the bulletproof jacket of con-stable Ravikant. Head constable Anil and constable Dinesh also retaliated and fired on the legs of the accused persons. During the operation the accused per-sons got injured," police said. The team led by inspector (special staff ) Ram Swaroop Meena made the arrest.

And in yet another case, a 40-year-old man was arrested for attacking a Delhi Police constable with a brick when he went to apprehend him for harassing a woman in the Kotla Mubarakpur area.

Police identified the accused as Shivram, a resident of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, who was accused by a woman of abusing, molesting and misbehaving with her.

Meanwhile, a double murder was reported from the Nangloi area on Monday and when the police responded to the situation, they were also fired upon. Preliminary inquiries revealed that there was a personal enmity related to meat trading that had resulted in the double murder. Police said on March 1, one Mohammad Ikram shot one Zakir. "Ikram was an accused in a murder case and was out on parole," police said.

Enraged by this, one Raees (Zakir's associate) along with one Mohbin and one unknown accused shot one Saleem Qureshi, (brother-in-law of Mohammad Ikram).

Zakir and Saleem Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. "Raees fired at our highway patrolling staff while fleeing from the spot, who then fired three rounds and nabbed the culprit. All were associated with the business of meat supply," police said.