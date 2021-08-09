Police patrolling and anti-sabotage checks intensify before I-Day

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police has tightened security across the capital by intensifying patrolling, conducting anti-sabotage checks and deploying extra pickets at the border areas to thwart any untoward incident, officials said on Sunday.



As part of the anti-terror measures, enhanced police presence, intensive checking at vulnerable points, checking of hotels and guest houses, SIM card and second hand car dealers, sensitisation of cyber cafe owners and verification of tenant and servant drives are being intensively carried out by all the police stations, they said.

Security has been also intensified at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the Delhi Police on Saturday received an e-mail which claimed two people, allegedly operatives of terror-outfit Al Qaeda, were coming to India from Singapore to carry out multiple bombings in the country within one-three days, according to officials sources.

The information was passed on to the control room but after examination, the threat was termed ''non-specific'' since a similar e-mail had been received in March this year, they said.

However, the security remained tightened at the IGI in view of Independence Day.

Officials said police said legal action have been initiated against those house owners who did not get the verification of their tenant or servant done.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "Security at malls and vital installations have been increased. There is constant foot and motorcycle patrolling being done by senior officers.

The police said vehicles are being thoroughly checked and strict vigil is being maintained while meetings are also being conducted with members of MWAs and RWAs.

Security has also been tightened at the border areas in coordination with our counterparts as thousands of farmers are on a sit-in for over six months demanding to repeal the Centre's three agri laws, the police said.