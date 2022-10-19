Police: Man arrested for duping people of Rs 8 cr

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested an accused who cheated several people of Rs 8 crore in the name of making them business associates, the officials informed on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Balakrishnan Shivram Iyer, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. According to the Special CP EOW Ravindra Singh Yadav, they had registered an FIR under sections of cheating on December 15, 2021, after several complaints were received against the accused. The complaints stated that Balakrishnan misrepresented to them that he was the Executive Director in M/s Bhagwati Airways Express Ltd and signed the Franchise Agreements with complainants to make them business associates (Cargo Sector) in territories of Mumbai, Chennai and Coimbatore and also collected cash amount of Rs 8 crore from them whereas he was not authorised to sign any agreement on behalf of the company. However, he was an employee of that alleged company without any authority for such decisions.

The accused was absconding for a long time and it came to notice through surveillance that he visited Sikkim, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Nagaland, Assam, Chennai and Coimbatore for hideouts. A regular watch was being kept on him. Finally on Friday, when he visited his house in Gurugram, he was nabbed by EOW, Yadav mentioned.