Police looking to book 'family members' for false info

Ghaziabad/Bulandshahr: After the UP Police had mistakenly identified the dead body of a woman found in a suitcase days ago in Sahibabad; the police have now indicated that they might be considering a case against the "family members" who had identified the dead body as that of their kin for purportedly providing false information.



The incident came to light on July 27 when Ghaziabad police found the body of a woman which was stuffed in a suitcase in Arthala near GT road. Police claimed to have identified the woman within 15 hours of recovering the body and said that the body is of one Warisha from Bulandshahr district. Police also claimed that she had been killed by her husband Amir and his parents over non-fulfilled dowry demands and they were booked under sections of dowry death on the complaint filed by her brother and sent to jail. A couple of days later, however, Warisha came forward and narrated her story to a police constable in Aligarh, which led to the police realising that the woman in the suitcase was someone else, who is yet to be identified.

"Since the dead woman still remains unidentified, we have launched a fresh investigation in the case and are trying to identify the woman whose dead body was found in the suitcase. We have preserved the DNA sample of the body and will do DNA test if anyone come to claim the body" said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of Ghaziabad police.

The news of Warisha to be alive brings relief for Amir and his family as Bulandshahr police have now removed charges of dowry death from the case but dowry harassment charges remain. "The woman has alleged that her husband and in-laws used to beat her for dowry," said Diksha Singh, Circle Officer,

Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, Amir's family has claimed that Warisha had an extra-marital affair. "Since their marriage around two months ago, it seemed like Warisha never tried to involve in our family properly. When she came back from her home after two weeks, she went missing the next day (July 23) and neighbours told us she had gone on a black motorcycle with an unidentified boy," Afsar Khan, Amir's uncle told.