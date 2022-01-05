Police informer, 4 more arrested for robbery of Rs 75L posing as cops

New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested five accused, including an informer of Uttar Pradesh Police, for allegedly robbing the employees of a scrap dealer of collection money worth Rs 75 lakh by posing as policemen.



The accused persons have been identified as Mohd Rizwan (20), Salman (26), Mohd. Shoaib (22), Mohd Shahabuddin (32), and Sakib Hassan (21).

A senior police officer said: "During the interrogation, one of the accused, Rizwan, disclosed that he is an informer of UP Police's special operations group (SOG) and was earlier working in a scrap factory as an accountant. He was aware of the daily collections of his former employer and shared a plan to rob the collection money with his friends. Further, as he knows the working style of the police, he decided to commit the robbery by posing as police personnel."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan said that the incident took place on December 28. Nizamuddin and his friend Shahjawan went to Peeragarhi to collect payment of Rs 25 lakh.

"After receiving the first payment, they went to Karol Bagh from where they collected another payment of Rs 50 lakh. While returning to their employer's office, they took the wrong side of the road towards the Rani Jhansi flyover. Five men, posing as policemen, stopped them and asked one of them to come for an enquiry. One of the accused took one of the employees on a bike. On the way, the accused stopped his bike, slapped the employee and robbed him of the bag which had the collection money," the senior police officer added.

After the formation of several teams, the city police started scanning CCTV cameras and found the five suspects on two motorbikes.

"All of them were wearing masks and it was found that one of the suspects was following the victim from Peeragarhi. His bike had a UP registration and after checking with the transport authority, the police managed to identify the owner of the bike as Sakib. Police first arrested Sakib and at his instance, his associates were held. The police have recovered Rs 60 lakh from their possession," the DCP mentioned.