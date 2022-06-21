Police identifies Mundka fire death victim through her DNA
New Delhi: The body of a woman who had died in Mundka fire tragedy has been handed over to her family members after her DNA samples matched with her mother, police said on Monday.
According to police, six yet-to-be-identified bodies, are still lying in mortuary for which a DNA report is awaited.
These bodies are being claimed to be of Geeta Devi, Monika, Nisha, Sweety, Parveen, and Soni Kumari, by some families, police said.
Out of these six, the DNA sample of Nisha, a resident of Madanpur Dabas, was matched with her mother.
Her body was handed over to her parents on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.
Blood samples of members of four families who claim to be related to Monika, Sweety, Parveen, and Soni Kumari were deposited with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday, police said.
Regarding Geeta Devi, neither her parents are alive nor does she have children. Therefore, finding no other option, we gave blood samples of her brother and sister, Sharma said.
He said the FSL has been unable to find satisfactory results with the blood samples of the siblings.
We are coordinating with the FSL on regular basis," he said.
