Police help resolve tiff, get estranged couple married

New delhi: After her boyfriend rejected her marriage proposal over the phone, 24-year-old Versha, out of anguish, took a knife and stabbed herself.



After some time, the Govind Puri Police Station received a PCR call from her brother calling for help. The police quickly rushed to the spot, rescued the girl and took her to the nearest hospital or treatment.

On interrogation, police found out that Versha and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Sunny, had been in a relationship for the last three years and during the incident the girl asked him whether they could get married, a proposal which Sunny rejected, RP Meena, DCP, South-East District, said.

"Both of them had a misunderstanding over some petty issue due to which the girl took this tragic step," SHO Chander Parkash Govind Puri Police Station, said.

While Sunny repaired mobile phones for a living, Versha was currently unemployed, Parkash added.

"We formed a police team consisting of personnel holding different posts to conduct individual counselling sessions for both of them and their family members in order to help them make a mature decision," he said.