Police hand over bulk haul from black market to hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have distributed 86 Remdesivir injections, 90 Favipiravir tablets, 70 oxygen cylinders, 170 oxygen concentrators, 66 oxygen flow meters, 24 regulators and 63 pulse oximeters — all seized from the black market — to various hospitals and authorities fighting the fourth wave here.



The Remdesivir injections, used for critical care in high lungs infection, have been released to hospitals that include Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, BSA hospital, Deepchand Bandhu hospital, Park hospital, Kailash hospital, CDMO, Terapanth Chhatarpur, Rohini Covid Care Center and DDMA North.

"About 90 Favipiravir tablets have been given to Deepchand Bandhu hospital by order of DC North. Over 100 Remdesivir injections are under the process of release, awaiting orders from authorities concerned," the official said.

70 oxygen cylinders were released to institutions that include the official-in-charge of DDMA West district, CDMO Terapanth Ansari hospital, World Brain Centre hospital, Aarya hospital, Bhagat Chandra hospital in the south-west district. 140 oxygen cylinders freshly seized are in the process of release.

"170 Oxygen concentrators seized by north district police have been released to AIIMS (60), CAPF Hospital (40) and Covid Care Centres while over 100 concentrators seized by Outer North district and others are in the process of release," the Delhi Police data shows.

In the same manner, 66 oxygen flow meters, 24 oxygen regulators and 63 pulse oximeters have been released. 18 oxygen pumps and 28 oxygen flow meters are in the pipeline for release.