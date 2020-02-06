Police fortify Capital ahead of polling day

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said that they have made elaborate law and order and security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Assembly Elections. Around 40,000 personnel have been deployed on specific election duties, besides induction of 190 coys of CAPFs for the security of the various polling premises and movement of EVMs.



Police said that in addition, 19,000 Home guards will assist local police in ensuring security for the polling booths. Additional forces have also been deployed to bolster the security of EVMs, critical booths and counting centres. "There are 2,689 polling premises (545 critical) and 21 counting centres, which have been provided multi-layered security. Thorough area domination will be ensured in sensitive and vulnerable areas, and all precautions will be taken to ensure smooth movement of voters to the booths," police said.

Static surveillance teams and flying squads have been deployed and special checking drives are being conducted in vulnerable areas to check any attempt to influence by money or muscle power and other unlawful practices. EVM transportation drill has been planned in coordination with polling officials.

Furthermore, pickets on borders have been strengthened to check transportation of illicit liquor and other contraband. All border areas will be kept under strict vigil by regular coordination with counterparts of NCR police. Since the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, special drives are being conducted to check illicit liquor trade and 96,798.8 litres of illicit liquor and 774.1 Kg drugs have already been seized. Such drives are also being conducted against illegal firearms and during this period, 494 illegal fire-arms and 706 ammunition have been recovered. Besides, 7,397 licensed weapons have also been deposited as a preventive measure.