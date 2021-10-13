Police forms perception management division

New Delhi: Days after a major reshuffle, the Delhi Police has now set up a Perception Management division along with its media cell which will be headed by senior IPS officer Sanjay Baniwal, according to a transfer order issued on Friday.



The creation of Perception Management division comes in the backdrop of

criticism faced by the Delhi Police over its probe in connection with northeast Delhi riots last year which killed at least 53 people and injured over 200 people.

According to the official order, Sanjay Baniwal, a 1989-batch AGMUT cadre officer and former Chandigarh DGP, upon his transfer to Delhi Police has been posted as Special Commissioner of Police (Perception Management and Media Cell).

At present, Muktesh Chander, who is Special Commissioner of Police (Technology & Project Implementation Division) was looking after additional charge of Special Commissioner of Police (Community Policing & Media Cell Division).

"The idea behind setting up a perception

management division is also to showcase the work of police force in public domain. The motive is to reflect the initiatives and steps taken by Delhi Police for the benefit of its citizens," said a senior police official.

In total, 32 senior police officers of Delhi Police of high and middle rank — have also been transferred to various other departments.