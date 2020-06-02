Police foiled robbery bid, arrests four

New Delhi: The dream of a gangster to contest village sarpanch election on robbed money was crushed by Delhi Police after they arrested his four associates and foiled the robbery bid at petrol pump in Dwarka district.

Police said that on June 1, the team of Dwarka North police station arrested four youths from Dwarka sector-14. They have come prepared to rob petrol pump. These accused were identified as Nakul Chauhan, Sonu, Shivam and Imran, all residents of Hapur (UP).

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that Nakul was had worked as a helper at the petrol pump for 03 months. "While working at the Petrol Pump, he had seen collection of cash amounting lacs of rupees at the office. He alongwith his associates and one Robin (gangster of Balraj Bhati gang) made plan for robbery," he said.

He further said," Robin was intending to settle his life by winning in the election of Pradhan (Sarpanch), but his criminal background was an obstacle in this. So he decided to surrender before the police and tasked other associates to commit robbery at the petrol pump."

According to police the amount, which they had planned to rob from petrol pump, was supposed to be used in legal aid and contesting pradhan election. "Robin surrendered before UP police on May 26 in a case registered under Gangster Act and presently lodged in Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad. These youths have come from Hapur to commit crime. Firearms, knives, cartridges were recovered from their possesion," the official said.