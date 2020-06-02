Police foiled robbery bid, arrests four
New Delhi: The dream of a gangster to contest village sarpanch election on robbed money was crushed by Delhi Police after they arrested his four associates and foiled the robbery bid at petrol pump in Dwarka district.
Police said that on June 1, the team of Dwarka North police station arrested four youths from Dwarka sector-14. They have come prepared to rob petrol pump. These accused were identified as Nakul Chauhan, Sonu, Shivam and Imran, all residents of Hapur (UP).
DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that Nakul was had worked as a helper at the petrol pump for 03 months. "While working at the Petrol Pump, he had seen collection of cash amounting lacs of rupees at the office. He alongwith his associates and one Robin (gangster of Balraj Bhati gang) made plan for robbery," he said.
He further said," Robin was intending to settle his life by winning in the election of Pradhan (Sarpanch), but his criminal background was an obstacle in this. So he decided to surrender before the police and tasked other associates to commit robbery at the petrol pump."
According to police the amount, which they had planned to rob from petrol pump, was supposed to be used in legal aid and contesting pradhan election. "Robin surrendered before UP police on May 26 in a case registered under Gangster Act and presently lodged in Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad. These youths have come from Hapur to commit crime. Firearms, knives, cartridges were recovered from their possesion," the official said.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall On Maharashtra Coast3 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Google adds Advanced Protection Programme to Nest devices3 Jun 2020 6:42 AM GMT
Dravid ultimate team man, game's most committed student:...3 Jun 2020 6:41 AM GMT
Salman Khan has recited a very good poem in 'Kaagaz': Satish ...3 Jun 2020 6:40 AM GMT
Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests3 Jun 2020 6:31 AM GMT