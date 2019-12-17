Violence in Delhi's Seelampur, police fire tear gas shells after stone-pelting; Kejriwal appeals for peace

New Delhi: A protest against the Citizenship Act on Tuesday turned violent in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi as demonstrators pelted stones at police who had to resort to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob, news agency PTI reported. The entry and exit gates at five metro stations in the nearby areas were closed for a few hours.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court after hearing the allegations of police excesses on students protesting against the new citizenship law at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, said high courts should be approached first. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said, "We don't want to spend time knowing facts, you should go to courts below first."

The top court said that if anybody commits offence then the police is free to arrest, adding that injured students should get medical attention. It also said that incidents have taken place at various places, one inquiry cannot be ordered in these cases. The court also asked as to how buses were burnt during the protests. CJI Bobde asked the Centre to give details as to why notices were not given to protesters before the arrest and whether medical assistance was given.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)