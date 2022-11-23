Police: Elderly couple strangled to death in their Ghaziabad house

Ghaziabad: An elderly couple was strangled to death inside their house in Tronica city area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and suspected personal enmity behind the incident.



According to police, the deceased man identified as Ibrahim (65) lived with his 52-year-old wife identified as Hazra in Daulat Nagar Colony of Loni. Their daughter Rahima, who is married, also lives in the same locality. The matter came to light early on Tuesday morning when Rahima reached house to check for her parents.

"Around 8 am on Tuesday, police have received information about the double murder and a police team reached the spot. The dead bodies of an elderly couple were found lying on the ground and police took the bodies into custody," Muniraj G, senior superintendent of Ghaziabad police said.

"Police investigations found that the furnishings of the house were also lying in disarray. There are injury marks around the neck of deceased who used to work as scrap dealers. Two teams have been formed to work out the incident. Preliminary findings have indicated towards personal enmity which may be due to exchange of money," the SSP added.