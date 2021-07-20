Police constable's bike stolen by 3 men in W Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three bike-borne men intercepted a Delhi Police constable and later took away his motorcycle after allegedly threatening to stab him in West Delhi, police said on Monday.



The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when constable Monraj, a resident of Palam, was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his duty from Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been on a sit-in for over seven-months protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

He is posted with Fifth Battalion of the Delhi Police, they said.

When the police constable reached on an elevated road from Peeragarhi to Janakpuri in front of Shahpura, he was intercepted by three motorcycle-borne men, police said.

Meanwhile, the constable, who was not in his uniform at the time of the incident, left his motorcycle and maintained a distance from them when they allegedly threatened to stab him, a senior police officer said.

They took his motorcycle with them, following which he made a PCR call, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said a case was registered under sections of robbery at Vikaspuri police station and an investigation is underway.

The police are also looking for CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of the crime scene to ascertain their identities and establish the sequence of events, he said.