Police camp set up at admin block, claims JNUSU

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday said that a tent has been set up inside the campus, which they claim is for the police authorities. Alleging that the administration was behind the charade, JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said, "A lot of police force is inside the campus though they are in civil clothes. They are also sleeping inside the campus."



The camp has been set up near the administration building and is huge enough to cater good amount of people. However, even though the camp has been set, no police force was seen inside it. "As of now, no police force is inside the camp. But we are being told the admin has set it up for the police," said Sarika, former JNUSU general secretary. Moon also said that a lot of police force has also been sent to the campus since Monday.

On the other hand, in a desperate bid to make students give the examinations as the boycott over fee hike issue continues, administration at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to hold examinations through WhatsApp and email.

Students of M. Phil, PhD and M.A programs were sent circulars by SIS Dean Professor Aswini K. Mohapatra which said, "In view of the extraordinary the situation in the campus due to persistent obstruction of end semester examination by the agitating students, the Dean of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres held wide-ranging discussion with JNU administration including the Vice-Chancellor."

According to the circular, a consensus meeting was held on December 16 at 9.30 am, where an alternate mode for conducting examination was discussed. "The question paper will be sent to the students registered for the Courses by the course teachers for M. Phil and M.A Programmes," said the circular, which was seen by the correspondent.

The Centre chairpersons were asked to prepare the examination schedule as per the requirement of the Centre. "Students may submit the answer scripts either through email or images of hand-written scripts through WhatsApp or through course teachers personally," read the circular.

Both JNU Teachers' Association and Students Association have called the circular 'absurd'. Speaking about the circular JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said, "It is absolutely absurd, what the administration is doing. We are boycotting the examinations, even if you do it via email."Meanwhile, the students have been asked to submit the examination scripts by December 21.