Police book hotel for allowing over 50 guests at wedding

New Delhi: A first information report was registered against Pitampura based hotel and organisers of marriage function for defying social distancing guidelines and inviting more than 50 guests.



The police were informed that the City Park hotel was found flouting social distancing norms. The marriage function was organized on Thursday night. The complainant in the case has visited the hotel on Thursday at City Park hotel and have found more than 150 people have attended the function in total non-compliance of the order passed by Lt Governor of Delhi.

"I have also taken photographs and video which are with me. Take immediate action in this COVID-19 situation," the complainant told police. The function was going on on the ground floor and first floor of the hotel. A case under section 188 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Maurya Enclave police station.

In the video, it can be seen that dance is going on and the hall is packed with people and no social distancing norms were being followed. The Delhi Police said over 2,507 challans were issued on Friday to people found flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the national capital. 2,430 challans were issued for face mask violation. Till date, as many as 49,9553 challans were issued for mask violation. Till date, 5,38,709 challans have been issued.

In July, forty-one people, including the owner of a cafe, were arrested for allegedly violating social distancing norms by partying at a cafe in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, police arrested four people for allegedly violating social distancing norms by organising a birthday party at a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.