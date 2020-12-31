Police asked to exercise due diligence before responding to social media posts

New delhi: The Delhi Police have now directed their officers to exercise due diligence in responding to posts in social media. The move came after officials were found needlessly engaging with unverified cyber entities.



According to one Additional Commissioner of Police, a few instances have come to notice, where the district, the unit official Twitter, social media handles, accounts have engaged in needlessly responded to or engaged with cyber entities, particularly unverified, which do not have any direct bearing on the functioning of Delhi Police.

"Such responses or engagements only give unnecessary credence to the cause of vested interests, propagators, who are looking for cheap publicity in furthering their agenda," Additional CP told senior

officials.

As per the official, "It is therefore advised that district, unit in charges, who are dealing with official Twitter or other social media platforms should exercise due diligence in responding to such posts in cyberspace." The senior officials were told that they must act with circumspection and discretion, as expected from professional, responsible and senior police

officers.

According to Additional CP, "In case of any doubt or need for consultation, the PRO and supervisory officers must be approached to seek sound professional advice before proceeding with the response to such suspect tweet(s) or similar such social media post(s). There should be strict compliance of directions."

According to one official, "If any person contacts us through social media with a grievance. We share our contact details

with that person. We avoid any kind of unnecessary social media arguments."

In May, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had said, "A social media cell should be constituted to monitor and act upon the inputs received through social media round the clock so that we can assist the needy people promptly."

In another meeting, the police chief discussed the responsibility of PRO branch. "If the media plays something wrong, the responsibility of PRO branch is to get correct information and facts from concerned district and unit and bring it to the knowledge of media. It should coordinate with social media cell to block damaging posts and ensure proper action," he

added.