Police arrest gang of Metro cable thieves & solve nine such cases

New Delhi: The staff of Delhi's Nehru Place Metro police station recently busted a notorious gang of cable thieves by arresting three accused persons and recovered 26 metres of stolen cable amounting to nearly Rs 4 lakh from their possession, police said on Sunday.



A case was registered on August 23 under Section 379 at Nehru Place Metro police station against the accused person. The city police also claimed that with the arrest they have solved nine cases. The accused person is identified as Deepak Kumar aka Lala (25), a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, Laxman aka Cheepat (22), a resident of Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Gautam aka Geetama (32), also resides in Mayur Vihar area. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro Jitender Mani said, "A call from DMRC official was received on Tuesday in the NPM police station about cable wire theft on the Pink line at Yamuna Khadar area between Nizamuddin Metro station to Mayur Vihar Metro station... The case was registered...During the investigation, a specific input of one accused was received.

"After developing the information, a raid was conducted on Wednesday at jhuggis of Yamuna Khadar area, Sarai Kale Khan, Delhi and on the instance of the informer, accused Deepak Kumar was apprehended by the team."

"On interrogation, 17 meters stolen cable was recovered on the instance of accused Deepak from the bank of Yamuna. He also disclosed the name of his associates — Laxman aka Cheepat, and Gautam aka Geetama. The team conducted a raid and the accused Laxman was apprehended. But on seeing the police team, the accused Gautam tried to run and jumped into Yamuna. However, later police could arrest him," the senior cop added.

On sustained interrogation, a 9-meter stolen cable was also recovered on the instance of the accused.