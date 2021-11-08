Police arrest 3 gang members planning to kill murder witness

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the Delhi police arrested three criminals of the infamous Surya gang from the Shahbad Dairy area of the Rohini district of the national Capital during the wee hours of Sunday.



Police also seized a sophisticated pistol, two country-made firearms along with nine live cartridges, and one Maruti brezza used in crime. The criminals were identified as 36-year-old Manjeet, 25-year-old Deepak aka Hakla, and 22-year-old Praveen aka Solu. All of them are residents of the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Cops said that the Surya gang members were planning to rob a car and kill an eyewitness of a sensational murder case of a businessman in the area of police station Vikaspuri carried out by Lokesh aka Surya along with his associates for not paying extortion money.

Initially, the accused persons fired more than 30 rounds to kill the businessman on the spot, back in 2019. The person was present with the deceased at that time, is the only eyewitness of the case and the trio was directed by Surya to eliminate the said eyewitness, the DCP Outer North, Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

Surya is one of the most desperate and notorious gangsters operating in Delhi and Haryana. He first came in contact with Pradeep Solanki, an associate of Manjeet Mahal another infamous gangster. Later on, after Pradeep Solanki and Manjeet Mahal were caught by the police and sent to jail he formed his gang by the name of Surya gang. He committed several murders, robberies, extortion in the area of Delhi as well as Haryana, Yadav quoted.

According to the police, Surya was also carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh and was arrested by the Gurugram police some time back and now he was operating from inside the Tihar jail where he also came in contact with Naveen Bali and Tillu Tajpuria gangs.

All the arrestees have been previously involved in murder and attempt to murder cases, the senior police official added.