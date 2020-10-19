Police arrest 26-year-old man in 'road rage' murder of Gzb engineer

gurugram: Nearly 10 days after a 52-year-old electrical engineer from Ghaziabad was beaten to death by a mob of 15 people in Gurugram, police here said they had made an arrest in the case. The arrested accused has been identified by police as 26-year-old Rohit.



The incident occurred on the night of October 11, where a road rage incident had resulted in the tragic death of Netra Pal Singh, who had come to Gurugram for some professional work. On the night of October 11, the 52 -year-old engineer was beaten brutally by a group of 10 to 15 people after the engineer's car reportedly hit the scooty of one of them.

According to law enforcement officials, it was Rohit's scooty which was hit. Quoting Rohit's purported confession, the law enforcement officials highlighted that furious after his scooty got hit, Rohit got into an argument with Netra Pal Singh, after which the 52-year-old also shot back, apparently angering the accused. Rohit then allegedly kicked Netra Pal in the abdomen and snatched away his car keys.

He then called his friends who purportedly came with rods, chains and stones and began physically assaulting Netra Pal till he became unconscious. Realising a crowd had accumulated, all the accused men fled. Having sustained severe injuries on the head, chest and his private organs, Netra Pal was first taken to Medeor hospital but later shifted to another superspecialty hospital where he breathed his last.

Realising the police were after him, Rohit fled to Jhajjar. After being identified as one of the culprits, the Gurugram Police arrested the 26-year-old from Jhajjar. Rohit is a resident of Garhi Harsaru, Gurugram. He was into the family business of supplying construction material.

"Rohit has confessed to his crime. We are right now in the process of tracking other people involved in this crime who will be soon arrested. We are also searching for the weapons that were used by Rohit and his friends to assault the engineer," said Preet Pal Singh ACP (Crime) Gurugram Police.