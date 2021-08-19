Police acted against man who leaked phone nos. of Muslim women after our notice: DCW

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a 19-year-old man for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Muslim women on Instagram and that he has now been sent to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) by a Delhi court due to his mental illness.



The 19-year-old boy, a resident of Ghaziabad, has been booked under sections 295A, 354A and 509 and has, during his interrogation, denied making any such Instagram account where he had posted derogatory posts about Muslim women. However, during his questioning, police noted that he was suffering from a mental illness and hence produced him before a court, which sent him to IHBAS.

As per the case records, the 19-year-old accused had allegedly leaked the contact numbers of several Muslim women through Instagram and asked users to call and take their advantage.

Following this, the DCW had taken cognizance of the case and issued notice to the police to give an action taken report on the incident. However, after taking note of an unsatisfactory response from the police, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal had summoned the area DCP and thereafter the police apprised that an FIR had already been lodged and that further probe is ongoing.

While announcing the action taken by police publicly, DCW chief Maliwal on Twitter said, "A person put the numbers of Muslim girls on Instagram and told people to rape & use them. After the notice to our police, an FIR was registered in the matter and the court admitted him to the IHBAS of a mental patient. Crime against women of any religion is not tolerated!"

Incidentally, this case had come up online around the same time the "Sulli Deals" case had come up, where Muslim women's pictures were stolen and then used to "auction" them off. The Delhi Police probe in this case has hit a rock with the platform that hosted this app — GitHub — refusing to cooperate.