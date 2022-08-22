Police: Absconding history-sheeter held

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police recently arrested a notorious history-sheeter who was previously involved in 125 criminal cases, police said on Sunday. The accused was absconding for a long time. The arrested person was identified as Wasim aka Lambu.

The police team arrested 27-year-old Wasim on Friday in the early morning from the adjacent area of Anand Vihar police station and seized a single shot pistol of .315 bore with 3 live cartridges. Police also confirmed that the arrested person was wanted in 35 criminal cases, including a sensational case of firing on the police team, last year. Wasim is a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

A team of Special Cell was working for the last four months to trace and arrest the absconding criminal. But the accused was frequently changing his hideouts and

locations.

However, on August, 19, the history-offender came near Anand Vihar railway station to meet one of his contacts. As per the information, the investigation team laid a trap in the area and the accused was nabbed.

As per police sources, Wasim Akram has been previously involved in more than 125 criminal cases, including the attempt to murder, robbery, snatching, rape, housebreaking, burglary, theft, trespass, assault on police, hurt, intimidation, arms act etc., in Delhi during the last eight years.