PMKVY svcheme: GNIDA to set up 6 skill dev centres

Gr noida: With an aim to generate employment, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has planned to set up six skill development centres across the rural and urban areas of the city under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).



In first phase, the authority on Tuesday launched two such centres at Sector Alpha-1 and another centre adjacent to government primary centre in village Mubarakpur of Surajpur area. As per officials, the two centres will impart training in telecom and electronic related works to 430 youth.

"GNIDA in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has planned to provide vocational job oriented training to youth of the region so that they may get skilled and can set up their own businesses or get jobs. We have planned to provide skill training to 1,170 youth of which 430 have been enrolled in the first phase at two centres while more centres are to come up by next month," said Deep Chandra, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

The authority in association with Prash enterprises will provide training at the two centres. As per information shared, 100 youth are enrolled at the centre at Alpha-I while 330 seats have been filled at Mubarakpur centre. The three courses will include training for pick and place assembly operator under electronics sector, distributors sales executive and handset repairing engineering under telecom services.

"After completing education last year, I had been looking for job but the pandemic has badly hit private job sector. Since the government has extended support to provide us with jobs and also an opportunity to set up our own business, this will help us become economically independent," said Arun (24), resident of Surajpur.