PM to meet DMs: State expresses reservation

Kolkata: The state government has expressed its reservation over the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting directly with state government officers and District Magistrates surpassing the Chief Minister and the Cabinet ministers in connection with the Covid pandemic.

TMC has also criticised the move claiming it to be an infringement of the country's federal structure. According to sources, Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with the state Chief Secretary and other officers involved in the fight against the pandemic. District Magistrates of 10 districts — Howrah, Nadia, East Midnapore, Kolkata, Hooghly, Birbhum, West Burdwan, North and South 24-Parganas — have also been asked to attend the meeting that will take place virtually on May 20 at 11 am. It may be mentioned that Banerjee had raised allegations against the BJP-led Centre of violating the federal structure of the country on several occasions when the PM bypassed the elected members of her government to interact directly with the state government officers. TMC MP Saugata Roy said: "This is incorrect.

This is violation of federal principles. When he actually had to hold meetings over Covid situation, he was busy campaigning for his party in Bengal. If he has to say anything, he must speak to the CM who will take the subsequent steps after the meetings."