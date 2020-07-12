PM praises efforts to control pandemic in Delhi; asks NCR to follow suit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the way Delhi had managed to control the pandemic was worth appreciation and directed authorities that this model should be replicated in all of the National Capital Region (NCR).



Modi also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with a high test positivity rate. "The prime minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"He further directed that a similar approach should be adopted with other state governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the entire NCR area," it said.

He made these remarks at a meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states, the statement said. The prime minister reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the cabinet secretary among others.

Modi said the awareness about the pandemic should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid. He said there is no room for any complacency in this regard, according to the statement.

The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The prominent ones being Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad.