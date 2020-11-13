PM Modi unveils Vivekananda statue at JNU

New delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the unveiling of a Swami Vivekananda statue inside the JNU campus, students from the varsity staged a protest near the north gate of the campus, highlighting their issues with the current administration. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh told Millennium Post that it was their responsibility as students to highlight the issues they are facing on a day the PM was addressing them.



She also addressed the student protests that erupted after the suicide of Lady Shri Ram College student Aishwarya Reddy, further highlighting the woes of students without access to internet infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also mentioned PM Modi's speech where he told JNU students that "placing individual ideologies before national good is wrong" and said, "To this, I just want to ask whether our ideologies have not supported students like Rohith Vemula. I feel mine or any other JNU student's ideology is about supporting every student sitting up to the last row. So, that is our ideology and national interest."