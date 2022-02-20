New Delhi: It was a pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 11.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 83 percent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies with strong surface winds during the daytime.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category. The AQI read 175 around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (171), Ghaziabad (185), Gurgaon (214), Noida (143) and Greater Noida (128) was recorded between poor and moderate categories.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius.