Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 23.2 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The relative humidity registered at 8.30 am was 92 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (143) category around 9.15 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.