Pleasant morning in Delhi; IMD predicts strong surface winds during day

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 15.3 degrees, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.



The relative humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day time.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average for the season.