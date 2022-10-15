Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi: It was a sunny, pleasant morning in the national capital on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear through the day while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality was in the "moderate" (175) category at 9.30 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".