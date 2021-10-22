Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 63 per cent.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 189 at 9.05 am.

The AQI of Noida and Gurgaon was recorded at 211 and 182, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi recorded a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday.