Pleasant morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 24.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the weatherman, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am in the city was 85 per cent, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle later in the day.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in the national capital had settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the maximum was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.